May 22 Government of Puerto Rico:

* Government of Puerto Rico says Title III petitions under PROMESA filed for two government entities

* Government of Puerto Rico says the 2 entities will operate in ordinary course, will continue services on uninterrupted basis

* Government of Puerto Rico says government of Puerto Rico will continue its discussions with creditors and will work to achieve consensual agreements

* Government of Puerto Rico - commencement of title iii proceedings for entities imposes stay that prevents creditors from taking actions to collect money, debts owed by entities

* Government of Puerto Rico says title iii filings covers Puerto Rico HTA and ERS of the Government of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico