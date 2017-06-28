BRIEF-MedReleaf Corp reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results
* MedReleaf Corp reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results
June 28 Government Properties Income Trust
* Government Properties Income Trust announces proposed public offering of 25,000,000 common shares
* Government Properties Income Trust - Commenced a public offering of 25 million of its common shares
* Government Properties Income Trust - Expects to use net proceeds to fund, in part, its previously announced acquisition of First Potomac Realty Trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MedReleaf Corp reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results
* Benchmark German yield nearly doubles in two days (Adds quote, updates prices)