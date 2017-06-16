Tesla's autopilot software head quits in less than six months
June 20 Tesla Inc said the head of its autopilot software, Chris Lattner, left the company in less than six months since joining the electric carmaker.
June 16 Gowest Gold Ltd-
* Gowest to acquire 50% ownership interest in Redstone Mill
* Gowest Gold Ltd - Gowest and Northern Sun enter into a definitive agreement to operate mill as a 50/50 joint-venture
* Upon completion of transaction, co, Northern Sun Mining, will hold a 50% interest in jvco
* Gowest GOLD LTD - gowest, northern sun and jvco will enter into a unanimous shareholder agreement
* Gowest gold ltd - assets will be transferred to jvco free and clear of all liens or encumbrances
* Gowest GOld Ltd - redstone mill is currently wholly-owned by northern sun and has capacity to process approximately 1,500 tonnes of ore-per-day
* Gowest Gold - jvco will assume obligations, liabilities relating to redstone mill, in exchange for shares of jvco having aggregate deemed value of $23 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pound slides to 2-mth low with higher rate hopes doused (Adds details and quotes, updates prices)