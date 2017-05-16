FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-GP Investments Acquisition, Rimini Street enter into merger agreement
#Market News
May 16, 2017 / 12:23 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-GP Investments Acquisition, Rimini Street enter into merger agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - GP Investments Acquisition Corp

* GP investments Acquisition Corp - Rimini Street, Inc. and co have entered into a definitive merger agreement

* GP Investments Acquisition Corp - merger agreement, which will result in the merger of Rimini Street with and into GPIAC

* GP Investments Acquisition Corp - at closing of transaction, GPIAC is expected to be renamed Rimini Street Inc - SEC filing

* GP Investments Acquisition-upon transaction closing, Seth A. Ravin will be appointed CEO and chairman of the board of directors of combined entity Source: (bit.ly/2pQhdxA) Further company coverage:

