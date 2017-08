May 8 (Reuters) - Gr Sarantis SA:

* ANNOUNCES ITS COLLABORATION WITH GREEK NBA PLAYER, YANNIS ANTETOKOUBO TO PROMOTE THE STR8 SIGNAL IN A WORLDWIDE LEVEL FOR THE NEXT 5 YEARS

* STR8 IS A POPULAR MALE AROMATIC SERIES

Source text: bit.ly/2qgTuur

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)