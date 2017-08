May 10 (Reuters) - Gr Sarantis SA:

* Q1 2017 EBITDA AT EUR 6.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.3 MILLION YEAR AGO (UP 15.2 PERCENT)

* Q1 2017 SALES AT EUR 73.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 66.2 MILLION YEAR AGO (UP 11.6 PERCENT)

* SEES WITH OPTIMISM 2017, DESPITE CHALLENGES, AS IT HAS FURTHER STRENGTHEN ITS MARKET POSITION, WELL POSITIONED FOR INCREASING MARKET SHARE

Source text: bit.ly/2qT7CtT

