4 months ago
BRIEF-Grace Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.68
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 10:13 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Grace Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.68

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - W. R. Grace & Co:

* Grace reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.68

* Q1 earnings per share $0.63 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales $398 million versus I/B/E/S view $372.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.30 to $3.45

* w. r. Grace & co sees 2017 sales growth to be in range of 3%-4% (4%-5% on a constant currency basis)

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.41, revenue view $1.66 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* w. r. Grace & co sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $525 million to $540 million

* W. R. Grace & Co says continue to expect 2017 adjusted free cash flow to be in range of $265 million to $275 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

