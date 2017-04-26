BRIEF-Graco qtrly diluted net earnings per common share $1.05

April 26 (Reuters) - Graco Inc:

* Graco reports record first quarter sales and operating earnings

* Graco Inc qtrly diluted net earnings per common share $ 1.05

* Graco - raising full-year 2017 outlook to mid single-digit organic sales growth on a constant currency basis worldwide

* Graco qtrly net sales $340.6 million versus $304.9 million

* Graco - expect to achieve mid single-digit growth in each geographic region in 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.76, revenue view $315.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S