BRIEF-Graham Holdings says its units entered into contribution and transfer agreement - SEC Filing

April 27 (Reuters) - Graham Holdings Co:

* Co's units entered into contribution and transfer agreement to contribute institutional assets, operations of Kaplan University - SEC Filing

* Transfer agreement to contribute institutional assets,operations of KU to new, nonprofit, public-benefit corp affiliated with Purdue University

* Transfer agreement in exchange for transition and operations support agreement

* Pursuant to TOSA, units to provide non-academic operations support to new university for initial 30 year term, buy-out option after 6 years

* In consideration of transfer of institutional assets, at closing, new , nonprofit, public benefit corp shall pay ICA $1.00 in cash