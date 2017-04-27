FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Graham Holdings says its units entered into contribution and transfer agreement - SEC Filing
#Market News
April 27, 2017 / 3:40 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Graham Holdings says its units entered into contribution and transfer agreement - SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Graham Holdings Co:

* Co's units entered into contribution and transfer agreement to contribute institutional assets, operations of Kaplan University - SEC Filing

* Transfer agreement to contribute institutional assets,operations of KU to new, nonprofit, public-benefit corp affiliated with Purdue University

* Transfer agreement in exchange for transition and operations support agreement

* Pursuant to TOSA, units to provide non-academic operations support to new university for initial 30 year term, buy-out option after 6 years

* In consideration of transfer of institutional assets, at closing, new , nonprofit, public benefit corp shall pay ICA $1.00 in cash Source text: (bit.ly/2ppSjHJ) Further company coverage:

