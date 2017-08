May 11 (Reuters) - Graincorp Ltd:

* Graincorp anticipates its full year dividend will be 40-60% of underlying NPAT, in line with company's policy

* Says result is consistent with FY earnings guidance provided in February 2017 of $385 million-$425 million EBITDA and $130 million-$160 million underlying NPAT