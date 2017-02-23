Feb 24 Graincorp Ltd :

* Chairman transition and fy17 earnings guidance

* Don Taylor has indicated his intention to retire as chairman and director of Graincorp effective from 1 May 2017

* Taylor will be succeeded by experienced company director Graham Bradley Am.

* Expects to report fy17 underlying ebitda in range of $385 million to $425 million

* Sees fy17 underlying npat 2 of $130 million to $160 million (fy16: $53 million)

* Company intends to appoint Bradley to Graincorp board on 1 March 2017 and he will assume chairmanship following Taylor's retirement