BRIEF-Gramercy Property Trust announces $173 mln of dispositions in Q2 to date

June 2 (Reuters) - Gramercy Property Trust

* Gramercy property trust announces $173 million of dispositions in second quarter to date

* Gramercy property trust - ‍disposed of six office assets, 2 retail bank branches, 1 vacant industrial asset in q2 for gross proceeds of $173 million​

* Gramercy property trust - ‍year to date, company has sold $225 million of non-core assets in united states and canada​

* Gramercy property trust - ‍currently, co has about $39 million of non-core assets under contract for sale or awarded to buyers

* Gramercy property trust- estimated next twelve months cash noi from office and specialty assets has been reduced to 22.2 percent and 5.3 percent, respectively

* Gramercy property trust - ‍currently, co has about $180 million of assets currently in market for sale​