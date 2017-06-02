BRIEF-Gramercy Property Trust announces $173 mln of dispositions in Q2 to date

June 2 (Reuters) - Gramercy Property Trust
* Gramercy property trust announces $173 million of dispositions in second quarter to date
* Gramercy property trust - disposed of six office assets, 2 retail bank branches, 1 vacant industrial asset in q2 for gross proceeds of $173 million
* Gramercy property trust - year to date, company has sold $225 million of non-core assets in united states and canada
* Gramercy property trust - currently, co has about $39 million of non-core assets under contract for sale or awarded to buyers
* Gramercy property trust- estimated next twelve months cash noi from office and specialty assets has been reduced to 22.2 percent and 5.3 percent, respectively
* Gramercy property trust - currently, co has about $180 million of assets currently in market for sale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: