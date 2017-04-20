BRIEF-Gramercy Property Trust expects Q1 2017 FFO of $0.46 to $0.47/shr

April 20 (Reuters) - Gramercy Property Trust:

* Gramercy Property Trust reports preliminary first quarter 2017 financial results

* Gramercy Property Trust sees Q1 total revenues $128.0 million - $130.0 million

* Gramercy Property Trust - estimated ranges for q1 of 2017 ffo per common share $0.46 - $0.47

* Gramercy Property Trust sees Q1 affo per common share $0.47 - $0.48

* Gramercy Property Trust - estimated ranges for q1 of 2017 core FFO per common share $0.50 - $0.51

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S