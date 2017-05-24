FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Grammer CEO says order book still well filled for now
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
May 24, 2017 / 10:05 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Grammer CEO says order book still well filled for now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Grammer CEO at AGM

* Says aims to use proceeds from mandatory convertible bond for small acquisitions in electronics and to strengthen North America presence

* Says trends like autonomous driving hold enormous potential for interiors suppliers

* Says company currently has more than 100 development projects

* Affirms EBIT margin to rise to 7 percent by 2021

* Says could imagine acquisitions in interiors in near future

* Says margin on headrests to grow thanks to partnership with Chinese

* Says Brazil's commercial vehicle market could surprise with slight growth for the first time in five years in 2017

* Says order intake decline of over 300 million eur equates to lost revenues of 50 million eur/year from 2019 if no new orders come in

* Says order books still well filled at the moment

* Says shareholder Cascade's conduct is causing concern that it is pursuing only its own goals Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.