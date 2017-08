May 17 (Reuters) - GRAMMER AG

* ACCOMPLISHES KEY STAGE WIN BEFORE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* HIGHER REGIONAL COURT OF NUREMBERG DISMISSES CASCADE'S REQUEST TO CONVENE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING WITH FINAL AND BINDING EFFECT

* SUPPLEMENTARY MOTIONS ALLOW NO MORE THAN THREE SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBERS TO BE ELECTED

* GRAMMER'S EXECUTIVE BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD OPEN TO FURTHER NEGOTIATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)