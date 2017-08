May 19 (Reuters) - GRAMMER AG:

* COURT REVERSES INJUNCTION IMPOSED ON GRAMMER

* REGIONAL COURT OF NUREMBERG-FÜRTH DISMISSES INJUNCTION PETITIONED BY PREVENT GROUP

* PLACEMENT OF MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE BOND ISSUE TO STRATEGIC PARTNER WAS LAWFUL

* FURTHER CONFIRMATION OF LEGAL OPINION HELD BY GRAMMER