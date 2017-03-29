FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2017 / 5:08 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Grammer FY revenue up at 1.7 billion euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Grammer AG:

* Dividend up 71 percent to 1.30 euros per share

* Outlook for 2017: further growth accompanied by rising profitability

* FY revenue of 1.696 billion euros ($1.83 billion)(2015: 1.426 billion euros)

* FY consolidated net profit after tax almost doubled to 45.2 million euros (2015: 23.8 million euros)

* FY earnings per share also climbed significantly to 4.01 euros (2015: 2.10 euros)

* FY earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose by a disproportionately strong 71 percent to 73.0 million euros (2015: 42.7 million euros) thanks to positive effects from systematic implementation of cost- and process-optimization measures

* Looking forward to 2017, it projects moderate growth in its core business and, provided that exchange rates remain stable, is expecting revenues of more than 1.75 billion euros

* Operating EBIT in 2017 should exceed figure for 2016, with EBIT margin set to rise again to around 5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9247 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

