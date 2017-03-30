FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Gran Colombia Gold announces Q4 revenue of $50.4 million
#Market News
March 30, 2017 / 11:04 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Gran Colombia Gold announces Q4 revenue of $50.4 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Gran Colombia Gold Corp

* Gran Colombia Gold announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results; improves balance sheet; increases adjusted EBITDA by 72% to $66 million in 2016

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.01

* Q4 loss per share $0.05

* Gold production in Q4 of 2016 totalled 40,879 ounces, up 36% from Q4 of 2015

* Revenue of $50.4 million in Q4 of 2016 was 49% better than Q4 of 2015

* Gran Colombia Gold - Expects to produce a total of 150,000 to 160,000 ounces of gold for full year 2017 compared with 149,708 ounces produced in 2016

* Company expects that its 2017 total cash cost will remain below $720 per ounce sold

* Sees AISC for full year to remain below $900 per ounce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

