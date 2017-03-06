FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Gran Colombia Gold expects 2017 total cash cost to remain below $720 per ounce sold
March 6, 2017 / 12:14 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Gran Colombia Gold expects 2017 total cash cost to remain below $720 per ounce sold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Gran Colombia Gold Corp:

* Gran Colombia Gold announces 2017 outlook and proposals to improve capital structure

* Expects to produce a total of 150,000 to 160,000 ounces of gold for full year

* In 2017, company expects that its total cash cost will remain below $720 per ounce sold

* AISC for full year will remain below $900 per ounce

* Gran Colombia Gold - proposal to extend maturity, on voluntary basis, of 2020 debentures, will seek shareholder approval related to maturity extension

* Proposing to consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares on a ten-for-one basis (10:1) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

