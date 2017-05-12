FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 12, 2017 / 12:00 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Gran Colombia Gold says receives consent to extend maturity of senior secured convertible debentures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Gran Colombia Gold Corp

* Gran colombia gold receives consent to extend maturity of us$47 million of senior secured convertible debentures to 2024

* Gran colombia gold corp- in addition, holders of a total of us$47.0 million of 2020 debentures elected to extend their 2020 debentures to 2024

* Gran colombia gold - expects to enter into a supplemental indenture with its trustee shortly to implement amendments described in consent solicitation

* Gran colombia gold corp- also expected that extension of 2020 debentures will be made effective may 31, 2017

* Gran colombia gold corp- has received conditional listing approval from toronto stock exchange for listing of extended debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

