BRIEF-Gran Colombia Gold signs option deal with Iamgold

March 16 (Reuters) - Gran Colombia Gold Corp

* Gran Colombia Gold signs option agreement with iamgold to explore zancudo project

* Gran Colombia Gold Corp- under agreement iamgold has been granted an option to acquire an initial undivided 65% interest in zancudo project

* Gran Colombia Gold says iamgold also been granted option to acquire further 5% undivided interest for about 70% undivided interest in zancudo project

* Gran Colombia-option to acquire an 65% interest in zancudo project by incurring us$10 million of mineral exploration expenditures over a six-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: