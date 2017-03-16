FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gran Colombia Gold signs option deal with Iamgold
#Market News
March 16, 2017 / 9:40 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Gran Colombia Gold signs option deal with Iamgold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Gran Colombia Gold Corp

* Gran Colombia Gold signs option agreement with iamgold to explore zancudo project

* Gran Colombia Gold Corp- under agreement iamgold has been granted an option to acquire an initial undivided 65% interest in zancudo project

* Gran Colombia Gold says iamgold also been granted option to acquire further 5% undivided interest for about 70% undivided interest in zancudo project

* Gran Colombia-option to acquire an 65% interest in zancudo project by incurring us$10 million of mineral exploration expenditures over a six-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

