3 months ago
BRIEF-Gran Tierra Energy enters into sixth amendment to credit agreement
May 19, 2017 / 10:24 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Gran Tierra Energy enters into sixth amendment to credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Gran Tierra Energy Inc-

* Gran Tierra Energy Inc - on May 17, co, others entered into sixth amendment to credit agreement dated as of September 18, 2015 - sec filing

* Gran Tierra Energy Inc - sixth amendment is effective as of June 1, 2017 and, among other things, increases borrowing base from $250 million to $300 million

* Gran Tierra Energy-amendment excludes somecash collateralized letters of credit from definition of total debt, amends pricing for some letters of credit Source text: (bit.ly/2q0bhSN) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
