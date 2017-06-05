FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Gran Tierra Energy provides operations update
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2017 / 10:38 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Gran Tierra Energy provides operations update

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Gran Tierra Energy Inc-

* Gran Tierra Energy Inc provides operations update highlighted by continued success with costayaco a-limestone, acordionero development and putumayo exploration

* Gran Tierra Energy - qtrly wi production currently 33,684 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 13% from q1 2017's average wi production of 29,879 boepd​

* Gran Tierra Energy Inc - ‍as we guided for 2017, we are on track for continuous production growth through end of year and into 2018​

* Gran Tierra Energy Inc - ‍gran Tierra is well positioned for potential growth in 2017 and beyond​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.