BRIEF-Gran Tierra Energy provides operations update

* Gran Tierra Energy Inc provides operations update highlighted by continued success with costayaco a-limestone, acordionero development and putumayo exploration
* Gran Tierra Energy - qtrly wi production currently 33,684 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 13% from q1 2017's average wi production of 29,879 boepd
* Gran Tierra Energy Inc - as we guided for 2017, we are on track for continuous production growth through end of year and into 2018
* Gran Tierra Energy Inc - gran Tierra is well positioned for potential growth in 2017 and beyond