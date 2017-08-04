FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gran Tierra Energy Q2 loss per share $0.02
#Market News
August 4, 2017 / 12:17 AM / 23 minutes ago

BRIEF-Gran Tierra Energy Q2 loss per share $0.02

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Gran Tierra Energy Inc:

* Gran Tierra Energy Inc announces second quarter 2017 results highlighted by strong financial performance, 22 pct increase in production and continued success in putumayo and middle magdalena basins

* Expects 2017 average wi production before royalties to be 33,300 to 34,300 boepd

* Gran Tierra Energy- increased average wi production before royalties in q2 2017 to 31,437 boepd , 22 pct higher than q2 2016

* Gran Tierra Energy -currently producing 34,178 boepd, and expects q4 2017 average wi production before royalties to be 35,000 to 37,000 boepd

* Narrowed range of company's projected 2017 capital program to $200 million to $225 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

