BRIEF-Grand Baoxin Auto Group announces disposals of stake in disposal companies

May 24 (Reuters) - Grand Baoxin Auto Group Ltd
* Entered into Baoxin Finance disposal agreement with CGA HK
* Entered into Dalian Huiyu disposal agreement I with CGA HK, to sell, 25.55 percent of equity interest of Dalian Huiyu
* Shanghai Jida entered into Dalian Huiyu disposal agreement ii with Shanghai Huiyong
* Aggregate consideration under disposal agreements is approximately RMB5,250 million
* Pursuant to Dalian Huiyu disposal agreement II Shanghai Jida has agreed to sell 74.45% of equity interest of Dalian Huiyu
* Pursuant to Baoxin Financial deal, co agreed to sell, CGA HK agreed to purchase, entire equity interest of Baoxin Finance
* Company expects to record a gain of approximately rmb10 million in respect of baoxin finance disposal
* Company expects to record a gain of approximately rmb3 million in respect of dalian huiyu disposal