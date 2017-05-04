FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Grand Canyon Education Q1 earnings per share $1.16
May 4, 2017 / 8:47 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Grand Canyon Education Q1 earnings per share $1.16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Grand Canyon Education Inc:

* Sees Q2 net revenue of $212.7 million, target operating margin 22.4%, diluted eps of $0.68

* Sees Q3 net revenue of $228.7 million; target operating margin 24.4% ; diluted EPS of $0.73

* Grand Canyon Education Inc reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.16

* Q1 revenue $248.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $244.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees full year 2017 net revenue of $955.8 million; target operating margin 27.7% ; diluted EPS of $3.64

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.63, revenue view $212.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.47, revenue view $951.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

