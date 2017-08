May 15 (Reuters) - GRAND CITY PROPERTIES SA

* Q1 NET PROFIT INCREASED TO EUR92 MILLION; EARNINGS PER SHARE INCREASE OF 9% YOY TO EUR0.51

* Q1 FFO I INCREASE OF 12% YOY TO EUR42 MILLION

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF EUR60 MILLION, UP 11% YOY

* Q1 LIKE-FOR-LIKE OCCUPANCY GROWTH OF 2.7% P.A. AND LIKE-FOR-LIKE IN-PLACE RENT GROWTH OF 2.1% P.A.

* Q1 RENTAL AND OPERATING INCOME INCREASED TO EUR118 MILLION, UP FROM EUR101 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)