Feb 27 (Reuters) - Grand Field Group Holdings Ltd

* company, purchaser and vendors entered into agreement in relation to acquisition

* acquisition of entire share capital of target company

* Deal for hk$207 million

* Purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase 100% of issued share capital of target company, Intra Asia

* purchaser is Surplus Full Development Limited

* Target Company Is Intra Asia Limited