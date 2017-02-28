FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Grand Investment International announces trading resumption
February 28, 2017 / 1:38 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Grand Investment International announces trading resumption

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Grand Investment International Ltd :

* Potential vendors and potential purchaser entered into memorandum of understanding

* Says possible transaction involving shares of company

* Potential purchaser will acquire 117.5 million shares from vendors

* lee tak lun, grand finance group co limited, and optimize capital investments are the potential vendors

* Application has been made by co for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9 a.m. on 1 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

