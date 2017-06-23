BRIEF-Berjaya Land Bhd posts qtrly net profit 88.6 million rgt
* Year-Ago qtrly revenue 1.70 billion rgt and net loss of 458.6 million rgt Source (http://bit.ly/2rKvvkm) Further company coverage:
June 23 Grand Parade Investments Ltd:
* Says Tasneem Karriem has been appointed as chief executive officer of GPI Group
* Dylan Pienaar standing down as financial director of company; will remain on GPI board as an executive director
* Says Shaun Barends has been appointed as new financial director
* Appointments all take effect on 1 July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
HONG KONG, June 23 Stanley Ho, Macau gambling king and one of Asia's richest men, has stepped down as chairman of Hong Kong conglomerate Shun Tak Holdings Ltd, with his daughter Pansy Ho taking over the position.