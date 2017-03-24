RPT-COLUMN-Elliott's BHP plan was doomed, but the ulterior motive isn't: Russell
* BHP vs peers over two and 15 years: http://reut.rs/2oQXpNR http://reut.rs/2oQXCR9)
March 24 Grand Peace Group Holdings Ltd
* Discloseable transaction disposal of 45% equity interest in Yat Ho Group Limited
* Deal for consideration of hk$25 million
* Unit as vendor ,purchaser and target company entered into sale and purchase agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BHP vs peers over two and 15 years: http://reut.rs/2oQXpNR http://reut.rs/2oQXCR9)
LAGOS, April 12 Unilever Nigeria said on Wednesday it will seek shareholder approval next month to raise 63 billion naira ($200 million) through a rights issue.