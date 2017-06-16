Tesla's autopilot software head quits in less than six months
June 20 Tesla Inc said the head of its autopilot software, Chris Lattner, left the company in less than six months since joining the electric carmaker.
June 16 Grand Peace Group Holdings Ltd
* Noted recent decrease in price and increase in trading volume of shares
* Was notified by Li Ge, Chairman of board, that as at date of this announcement he disposed of all of shares held by him on-market
* Save for aforementioned, board confirms that it is not aware of any other reasons for these price and volume movements
* Application has been made for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 19 June 2017 Source text for Eikon Further company coverage:
* Says it will set up a wholly owned subsidiary, Vietnam Recomm CO.,LTD on July 1, to develop LED lighting business in ASEAN region