May 19 (Reuters) - Grande Holdings Ltd

* Expected results for 15 months ended 31 March 2017 will turnaround from net loss attributable for 12 months ended 31 dec 2015 to net profit attrtibutable

* Expected result due to gain of approximately HK$2,636 million arising from settlement of company's scheme creditors through schemes of arrangement