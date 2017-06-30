BRIEF-Konka Group to sell 51 pct stake in electronics unit for at least 224.4 mln yuan
* Says it plans to sell 51 percent stake in its Kunshan-based electronics unit for at least 224.2 million yuan
June 30 Grande Holdings Ltd:
* For 15-mnths, revenue hk$288.0 million versus hk$444.0 million
* For 15-mnths profit attributable to shareholders of the company hk$2.81 billion versus loss of hk$163.0 million Source text: [bit.ly/2t8RmU2] Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to sell 51 percent stake in its Kunshan-based electronics unit for at least 224.2 million yuan
* Says controlling shareholder plans to issue up to 2.0 billion yuan ($295.08 million) convertible bonds