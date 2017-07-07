UPDATE 1-LG Electronics Q2 profit likely to miss estimates on mobile unit woes
* But operating profit of 664 bln won misses analysts' estimates
July 7 Grande Holdings Ltd
* Fifteen months ended 31 March 2017 revenue HK$288.0 million
* For 15 months ended 31 March 2017 profit attributable HK$2.81 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* But operating profit of 664 bln won misses analysts' estimates
SEOUL, July 7 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc said on Friday its second-quarter operating profit likely rose 14 percent from a year earlier, but fell short of market expectations.