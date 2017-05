April 27 Granite Construction Inc:

* GRANITE AWARDED A $33 MILLION SHARED USE PATH PROJECT IN NEVADA

* CONTRACT WILL BE INCLUDED IN GRANITE'S Q1 2017 BACKLOG

* GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC - CONSTRUCTION IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN SPRING 2017 AND IS SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETE BY SUMMER 2019

* HAS BEEN AWARDED A $33 MILLION CONSTRUCTION MANAGER AT RISK CONTRACT BY NEVADA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

* CONTRACT IS FOR CONSTRUCTION OF STATE ROUTE 28 SHARED USE PATH IN INCLINE VILLAGE, NEVADA