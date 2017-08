Aug 2 (Reuters) - Granite Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Granite Announces 2017 Second Quarter Results

* RENTAL REVENUE AND TENANT RECOVERIES WERE $55.0 MILLION IN 2 COMPARED TO $56.4 MILLION IN PRIOR YEAR PERIOD

* Qtrly Ffo Per Unit $0.67

* QTRLY AFFO PER UNIT $0.69