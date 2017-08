May 11 (Reuters) - Granules India Ltd

* March quarter consol net profit 456.7 million rupees versus profit 329.9 million rupees year ago

* March quarter consol total income 3.63 billion rupees versus 3.77 billion rupees year ago

* Recommended dividend of 0.25 rupees per share

* Says approved invetsment of US $22 million in Granules Phamaceutical

* Says appoitned K Ganesh as CFO