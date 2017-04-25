FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2017 / 10:48 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Graphic Packaging Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Graphic Packaging Holding Co

* Graphic packaging holding company reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.14

* Q1 earnings per share $0.12

* Q1 sales $1.062 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.04 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says "expect margins to improve from our pricing actions during second half of 2017, and in 2018"

* Q1 adjusted ebitda decreased to $160.9 million versus $193.4 million in prior year period.

* Graphic packaging holding co - "executing price increases to offset unprecedented recycled fiber input cost inflation we are experiencing"

* Graphic packaging holding co - "expect margins to improve from our pricing actions during second half of 2017, and in 2018" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

