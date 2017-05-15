FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Great Basin Scientific obtains release of $1.36 million of restricted cash from series b convertible notes
May 15, 2017 / 11:26 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Great Basin Scientific obtains release of $1.36 million of restricted cash from series b convertible notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Great Basin Scientific Inc

* Great Basin Scientific obtains release of $1.36 million of restricted cash from series b convertible notes

* Great Basin Scientific Inc says company reduced conversion price of series b notes to $1.10 per share until july 14, 2017

* Great Basin Scientific Inc says after July 14, conversion price of series b notes will revert to $3.00 per share

* Great Basin Scientific -assuming series b notes are converted, noteholders will receive 1.24 million shares in exchange for conversion in full of series b notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

