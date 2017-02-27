BRIEF-China Health Group says unit and Gaoxinqi Hosin entered into limited partnership agreement
* Zongwei Health (a wholly-owned subsidiary of company) and Gaoxinqi Hosin entered into limited partnership agreement
Feb 27 Great China Holdings Ltd:
* Shen Li has resigned as an executive director of company
* Hou Yingxuan has been appointed as an executive director and vice-president of company. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Zongwei Health (a wholly-owned subsidiary of company) and Gaoxinqi Hosin entered into limited partnership agreement
NEW YORK, March 7 China telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp has agreed to pay more than $800 million to settle with U.S. authorities over allegations it violated U.S. laws restricting the sale of American-made technology to Iran, according to a person familiar with the matter.
* Company entered into engineering services framework agreement with Yuanyang Holdings