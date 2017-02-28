FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Great Eagle Holdings posts FY statutory profit of HK$2.77 bln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
attack in Barcelona
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 28, 2017 / 1:42 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Great Eagle Holdings posts FY statutory profit of HK$2.77 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Great Eagle Holdings Ltd:

* Fy statutory revenue hk$8.65 billion versus hk$8.27 billion

* Fy statutory profit attributable to equity holders hk$ 2.77 billion versus hk$3.31 billion

* Final dividend hk$ 0.48 per share

* Special final dividend of hk50 cents per share

* In longer term we expect there will be further improvements in ebitda of ramped up and renovated hotels

* Renovations of different scale of group's certain hotels will have negative impact on ebitda of overseas hotels division in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.