3 months ago
BRIEF-Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp commences cash tender offer for its senior notes
#Market News
May 12, 2017 / 1:10 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp commences cash tender offer for its senior notes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp-

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation commences cash tender offer for its 7.375% senior notes due 2019

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - to purchase any and all of $275 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 7.375% senior notes due 2019

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - intends to purchase 2019 notes in tender offer using a portion of proceeds from company's concurrently private placement

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - tender offer is being made pursuant to an offer to purchase dated may 12, 2017

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - tender offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., new york city time, on may 19, 2017

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock - assuming debt offering is consummated, co currently intends to redeem any 2019 notes not purchased pursuant to tender offer

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock- offer, with others, to enable co to extend average maturity,reduce weighted average interest rate of outstanding indebtedness

* Great Lakes Dredge - assuming debt offering is consummated, co currently intends to redeem any 2019 notes not purchased pursuant to tender offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

