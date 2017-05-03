BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin says no plan to increase offer for WS Atkins
* Snc-Lavalin bidco announces that offer price is final and will not be increased
May 3 Great Panther Silver Ltd
* Great Panther Silver reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Qtrly metal production decreased 28% to 730,186 ag eq oz
* Qtrly gold production decreased 8% to 5,178 ounces
* Qtrly silver production decreased 32% to 366,435 silver ounces
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.02
* Qtrly revenue $12.4 million versus $14.1 million
* Production and cost guidance for year ending December 31, 2017 remains unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Gold producer Eldorado Gold Corp has agreed to buy the remaining shares of Integra Gold Corp , to expand its mining opportunities in the Eastern Abitibi region of Canada.
BEIJING, May 15 Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged major multilateral institutions to join his new Belt and Road Initiative, stressing the importance of rejecting protectionism in seeking global economic growth.