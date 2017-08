April 11 (Reuters) - Great Panther Silver Ltd -

* Reports first quarter 2017 production results

* Says Q1 silver production decreased 32% to 364,995 silver ounces

* Says Q1 gold production decreased 8% to 5,177 gold ounces

* Great Panther Silver Ltd - "Company is maintaining its guidance of 4.0 - 4.1 million Ag Eq Oz (based on a 70:1 silver:gold ratio) for 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: