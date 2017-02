Feb 23 Great Plains Energy Inc

* GREAT PLAINS ENERGY REPORTS SOLID FULL-YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.39

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.10 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* GREAT PLAINS ENERGY INC - WESTAR ACQUISITION ON TRACK FOR Q2 2017 COMPLETION

* GREAT PLAINS ENERGY INC - WILL NOT BE ISSUING 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE DUE TO ANTICIPATED CLOSING OF WESTAR ACQUISITION

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13

* GREAT PLAINS ENERGY INC SEES POST WESTAR TRANSACTION EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH TARGET OF 6% - 8%

* GREAT PLAINS ENERGY INC SEES POST WESTAR TRANSACTION DIVIDEND GROWTH TARGET OF 5% - 7%