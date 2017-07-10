July 10 Westar Energy Inc:
* Great Plains Energy and Westar Energy announce amended
agreement, agree to a no-premium merger of equals to form
leading electric utility
* Westar Energy Inc -deal expected to be earnings
accretive for both companies in first year
* Westar Energy Inc says upon closing, Ruelle will become
non-executive chairman of new company board
* Westar Energy Inc - Great Plains Energy shareholders will
receive .5981 shares of common stock in new holding company for
each Great Plains Energy share
* Says transaction has a total equity value of
approximately $14 billion
* Westar Energy Inc says Bassham will serve as president and
chief executive officer of new company and will also serve as a
member of board of directors
* Deal is structured to permit a tax-free exchange of
shares. No transaction debt will be incurred
* Westar Energy Inc - following completion of merger,
Westar Energy shareholders will own approximately 52.5 percent
of combined company
* Westar Energy Inc says following completion of merger,
Great Plains Energy shareholders will own approximately 47.5
percent of combined company
* Westar Energy Inc - co and Great Plains Energy will merge
to form a new holding company, which will operate regulated
electric utilities in Kansas and Missouri
* Westar Energy Inc - Great Plains , Ontario Municipal
Employees Retirement System agreed to terminate preferred
convertible equity commitment
* Westar Energy Inc - new holding co expects to set initial
common dividend at a level which maintains current dividend for
Great Plains Energy shareholders
* Westar Energy Inc - initial common dividend for new
holding co will result in approximately a 15 percent dividend
increase for Westar Energy shareholders
* Westar Energy Inc - board of directors will consist of an
equal number of directors nominated from each company
* Westar Energy Inc -combined co anticipates repurchasing
common stock to return excess cash to shareholders, maintain
balanced consolidated capital structure
* Westar Energy Inc says upon closing of deal, Great Plains
Energy's current dividend will be maintained
* Westar - great plains will redeem all of previously
issued debt, convertible preferred stock it issued in
contemplation of previous plan to acquire co
* Westar Energy Inc says expect merger to be accretive to
their respective standalone earnings per share in first year
after closing and accretive thereafter
* Westar - deal expected to create cost savings and net
operating efficiencies of about $35-45 million in 2018, growing
to $140-170 million by 2021 and beyond
* Westar Energy Inc says company will provide a minimum of
$50 million in total rate credits for all customers upon closing
of transaction
* Westar Energy Inc - "combined company has committed that
there will be no layoffs as a result of transaction"
* Westar - employee reductions related to deal to be
accomplished through attrition, normal retirements from both
Great Plains Energy and Westar Energy
