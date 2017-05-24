FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Great Portland Estates FY EPRA NAV per share of 799p
May 24, 2017 / 6:31 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Great Portland Estates FY EPRA NAV per share of 799p

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Great Portland Estates Plc :

* FY portfolio valuation down 4.9% in year

* FY rental value decline of 1.3%

* FY EPRA NAV per share of 799 pence

* Total dividends per share of 10.1 pence up 9.8%

* Fy EPRA earnings of £59.3 million up 24.1% on 2016

* Fy EPRA eps of 17.3 pence

* Since year end, lettings of £5.1 million at 2.1% premium to march 2017 erv; further £6.9 million under offer, 2.4% above march 2017 erv

* 3 committed schemes 65% pre-sold, expected profit on cost of 2%, capex to come of £44.5 million, all due to complete in next 9 months

* Near term, expect uncertain political, economic environment to weigh on rental levels across london's commercial property markets

* Longer term, optimistic that london will retain its status as one of only a handful of truly global cities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

