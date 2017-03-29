BRIEF-Great Portland Estates raises 175 mln pounds through issue of US private placement notes

March 29 (Reuters) - Great Portland Estates Plc:

* Refinances in the us private placement market

* Raised 175 mln pounds through issue of new seven year US private placement notes

* Sterling denominated unsecured debt has a fixed rate coupon of 2.15 pct(representing a margin of 125bp over relevant gilt)

* New issue priced on Feb. 22, signed on March 28 and will close with funds drawn on May 22

* New notes were placed with eight institutional investors