5 months ago
March 29, 2017 / 6:43 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Great Portland Estates raises 175 mln pounds through issue of US private placement notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Great Portland Estates Plc:

* Refinances in the us private placement market

* Raised 175 mln pounds through issue of new seven year US private placement notes

* Sterling denominated unsecured debt has a fixed rate coupon of 2.15 pct(representing a margin of 125bp over relevant gilt)

* New issue priced on Feb. 22, signed on March 28 and will close with funds drawn on May 22

* New notes were placed with eight institutional investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

