BRIEF-Ningbo Peacebird Fashion's shares to resume trading on July 5
* Says shares to resume trading on July 5 after it announced share option incentive scheme
July 4 Great Sun Foods Co Ltd
* Says it scraps asset acquisition plan, shares to resume trading on July 5
